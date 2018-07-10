All apartments in Glendale
5922 W SACK Drive
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:33 AM

5922 W SACK Drive

5922 West Sack Drive · No Longer Available
Glendale
Arrowhead Ranch
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location

5922 West Sack Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Incredible rental opportunity in Arrowhead! This 5 bedroom-3 bath home has all the upgrades you are looking for! Kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances, smooth-top stove, pantry, lots of darker wood cabinets, a large center island, breakfast nook and all overlooking the family room. Master plus one bedroom is downstairs and 3 are upstairs. Master has duel vanity and large walk in closet. Walk out back to a sparkling heated, blue pool and green grass! This Arrowhead beauty won't last long, call us today for a viewing! Pool service included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5922 W SACK Drive have any available units?
5922 W SACK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5922 W SACK Drive have?
Some of 5922 W SACK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5922 W SACK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5922 W SACK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5922 W SACK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5922 W SACK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5922 W SACK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5922 W SACK Drive offers parking.
Does 5922 W SACK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5922 W SACK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5922 W SACK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5922 W SACK Drive has a pool.
Does 5922 W SACK Drive have accessible units?
No, 5922 W SACK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5922 W SACK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5922 W SACK Drive has units with dishwashers.

