5922 W SACK Drive

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Incredible rental opportunity in Arrowhead! This 5 bedroom-3 bath home has all the upgrades you are looking for! Kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances, smooth-top stove, pantry, lots of darker wood cabinets, a large center island, breakfast nook and all overlooking the family room. Master plus one bedroom is downstairs and 3 are upstairs. Master has duel vanity and large walk in closet. Walk out back to a sparkling heated, blue pool and green grass! This Arrowhead beauty won't last long, call us today for a viewing! Pool service included in rent.