All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5914 N 78TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5914 N 78TH Drive
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:07 AM

5914 N 78TH Drive

5914 North 78th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

5914 North 78th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage. Tons of cabinets in the kitchen, nice floorplan, open and bright. Covered patio with nice sized fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5914 N 78TH Drive have any available units?
5914 N 78TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5914 N 78TH Drive have?
Some of 5914 N 78TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5914 N 78TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5914 N 78TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5914 N 78TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5914 N 78TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5914 N 78TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5914 N 78TH Drive offers parking.
Does 5914 N 78TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5914 N 78TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5914 N 78TH Drive have a pool?
No, 5914 N 78TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5914 N 78TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 5914 N 78TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5914 N 78TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5914 N 78TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sunset Landing
8450 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGlendale Apartments with Parking
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College