Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5914 N 78TH Drive
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:07 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5914 N 78TH Drive
5914 North 78th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Glendale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pools
Location
5914 North 78th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage. Tons of cabinets in the kitchen, nice floorplan, open and bright. Covered patio with nice sized fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5914 N 78TH Drive have any available units?
5914 N 78TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5914 N 78TH Drive have?
Some of 5914 N 78TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5914 N 78TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5914 N 78TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5914 N 78TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5914 N 78TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 5914 N 78TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5914 N 78TH Drive offers parking.
Does 5914 N 78TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5914 N 78TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5914 N 78TH Drive have a pool?
No, 5914 N 78TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5914 N 78TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 5914 N 78TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5914 N 78TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5914 N 78TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
