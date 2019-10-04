Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5901 West Laurie Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5901 West Laurie Lane
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:40 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5901 West Laurie Lane
5901 West Laurie Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5901 West Laurie Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Lawn, fruit trees and shrubbery. All cool tile floors, washer , dryer hookups and storage.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5901 West Laurie Lane have any available units?
5901 West Laurie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 5901 West Laurie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5901 West Laurie Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 West Laurie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5901 West Laurie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 5901 West Laurie Lane offer parking?
No, 5901 West Laurie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5901 West Laurie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 West Laurie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 West Laurie Lane have a pool?
No, 5901 West Laurie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5901 West Laurie Lane have accessible units?
No, 5901 West Laurie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 West Laurie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5901 West Laurie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5901 West Laurie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5901 West Laurie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301
Similar Pages
Glendale 1 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Midwestern University-Glendale
Glendale Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College