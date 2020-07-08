All apartments in Glendale
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:37 PM

5843 W CROCUS Drive

5843 West Crocus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5843 West Crocus Drive, Glendale, AZ 85306

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Amazing rental opportunity! Beautiful home in highly desired area featuring spacious split floorplan, large bedrooms, newer kitchen cabinets with granite, eat-in kitchen nook, formal living and dining and large family room! Entire home has new paint inside and out, tile throughout, new light fixtures, ceiling fans, covered patio and a private pool for entertaining in hot AZ! Plenty of parking space, extended driveway, 10' RV gate with concrete pad for your toys and much, much more! Schedule your showing and come see this home today! ,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5843 W CROCUS Drive have any available units?
5843 W CROCUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5843 W CROCUS Drive have?
Some of 5843 W CROCUS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5843 W CROCUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5843 W CROCUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5843 W CROCUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5843 W CROCUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5843 W CROCUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5843 W CROCUS Drive offers parking.
Does 5843 W CROCUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5843 W CROCUS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5843 W CROCUS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5843 W CROCUS Drive has a pool.
Does 5843 W CROCUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 5843 W CROCUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5843 W CROCUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5843 W CROCUS Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

