5843 W CROCUS Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Amazing rental opportunity! Beautiful home in highly desired area featuring spacious split floorplan, large bedrooms, newer kitchen cabinets with granite, eat-in kitchen nook, formal living and dining and large family room! Entire home has new paint inside and out, tile throughout, new light fixtures, ceiling fans, covered patio and a private pool for entertaining in hot AZ! Plenty of parking space, extended driveway, 10' RV gate with concrete pad for your toys and much, much more! Schedule your showing and come see this home today! ,