5831 N 63rd Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5831 N 63rd Dr
5831 North 63rd Drive
·
Location
5831 North 63rd Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301
O'Neil Ranch
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
SINGLE LEVEL THREE BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN GLENDALE ARIZONA. NICE SIZE BACKYARD. CALL TODAY FOR A VIEWING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5831 N 63rd Dr have any available units?
5831 N 63rd Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 5831 N 63rd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5831 N 63rd Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5831 N 63rd Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5831 N 63rd Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 5831 N 63rd Dr offer parking?
No, 5831 N 63rd Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5831 N 63rd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5831 N 63rd Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5831 N 63rd Dr have a pool?
No, 5831 N 63rd Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5831 N 63rd Dr have accessible units?
No, 5831 N 63rd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5831 N 63rd Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5831 N 63rd Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5831 N 63rd Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5831 N 63rd Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
