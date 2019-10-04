All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5822 N 77TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5822 N 77TH Avenue
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

5822 N 77TH Avenue

5822 North 77th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5822 North 77th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Recently remodeled 1 year ago with 20'' porcelain tile throughout the house with carpet in the bedrooms. Custom 2'' horizontal faux wood blinds throughout. Fresh interior paint. Stainless steel appliances.Resurfaced counter tops in kitchen and baths. Close to Westgate and University of Phoenix stadium.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5822 N 77TH Avenue have any available units?
5822 N 77TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5822 N 77TH Avenue have?
Some of 5822 N 77TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5822 N 77TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5822 N 77TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5822 N 77TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5822 N 77TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5822 N 77TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 5822 N 77TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5822 N 77TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5822 N 77TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5822 N 77TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 5822 N 77TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5822 N 77TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5822 N 77TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5822 N 77TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5822 N 77TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College