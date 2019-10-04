Recently remodeled 1 year ago with 20'' porcelain tile throughout the house with carpet in the bedrooms. Custom 2'' horizontal faux wood blinds throughout. Fresh interior paint. Stainless steel appliances.Resurfaced counter tops in kitchen and baths. Close to Westgate and University of Phoenix stadium.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5822 N 77TH Avenue have any available units?
5822 N 77TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5822 N 77TH Avenue have?
Some of 5822 N 77TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5822 N 77TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5822 N 77TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.