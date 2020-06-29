5821 W LIBBY Street

Location, location, location!!!!! Great location to schools, shopping, and highways!! This large home features 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, family room, separate dinning room, large living room, and covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
