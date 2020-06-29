All apartments in Glendale
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

5821 W LIBBY Street

5821 West Libby Street · No Longer Available
Location

5821 West Libby Street, Glendale, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Location, location, location!!!!! Great location to schools, shopping, and highways!! This large home features 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, family room, separate dinning room, large living room, and covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5821 W LIBBY Street have any available units?
5821 W LIBBY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5821 W LIBBY Street have?
Some of 5821 W LIBBY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5821 W LIBBY Street currently offering any rent specials?
5821 W LIBBY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5821 W LIBBY Street pet-friendly?
No, 5821 W LIBBY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5821 W LIBBY Street offer parking?
Yes, 5821 W LIBBY Street offers parking.
Does 5821 W LIBBY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5821 W LIBBY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5821 W LIBBY Street have a pool?
No, 5821 W LIBBY Street does not have a pool.
Does 5821 W LIBBY Street have accessible units?
No, 5821 W LIBBY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5821 W LIBBY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5821 W LIBBY Street has units with dishwashers.
