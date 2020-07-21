All apartments in Glendale
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:10 AM

5743 N 67th Street

5743 North 67th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5743 North 67th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Very Nice home with 3br, 2ba

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5743 N 67th Street have any available units?
5743 N 67th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5743 N 67th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5743 N 67th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5743 N 67th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5743 N 67th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5743 N 67th Street offer parking?
No, 5743 N 67th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5743 N 67th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5743 N 67th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5743 N 67th Street have a pool?
No, 5743 N 67th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5743 N 67th Street have accessible units?
No, 5743 N 67th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5743 N 67th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5743 N 67th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5743 N 67th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5743 N 67th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
