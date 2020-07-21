Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5743 N 67th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5743 N 67th Street
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:10 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5743 N 67th Street
5743 North 67th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Location
5743 North 67th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Very Nice home with 3br, 2ba
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5743 N 67th Street have any available units?
5743 N 67th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 5743 N 67th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5743 N 67th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5743 N 67th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5743 N 67th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 5743 N 67th Street offer parking?
No, 5743 N 67th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5743 N 67th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5743 N 67th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5743 N 67th Street have a pool?
No, 5743 N 67th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5743 N 67th Street have accessible units?
No, 5743 N 67th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5743 N 67th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5743 N 67th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5743 N 67th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5743 N 67th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Cantamar
16630 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Similar Pages
Glendale 1 Bedroom Apartments
Glendale Apartments with Parking
Glendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Pet Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Arrowhead Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Midwestern University-Glendale
Glendale Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College