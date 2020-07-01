5729 N 68TH Avenue

3/BED/2FULLBATHS/1GAR IN GLENDALE. Recently remodeled with all new flooring, paint, closet doors, new energy-efficient AC. New appliances, cabinets and counter tops. Do not miss out! Apply for listing rtd4.com/466876
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
