Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5729 N 68TH Avenue
Last updated January 9 2020 at 10:10 PM

5729 N 68TH Avenue

5729 North 68th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5729 North 68th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3/BED/2FULLBATHS/1GAR IN GLENDALE. Recently remodeled with all new flooring, paint, closet doors, new energy-efficient AC. New appliances, cabinets and counter tops. Do not miss out! Apply for listing rtd4.com/466876

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5729 N 68TH Avenue have any available units?
5729 N 68TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5729 N 68TH Avenue have?
Some of 5729 N 68TH Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5729 N 68TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5729 N 68TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5729 N 68TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5729 N 68TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5729 N 68TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 5729 N 68TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5729 N 68TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5729 N 68TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5729 N 68TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 5729 N 68TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5729 N 68TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5729 N 68TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5729 N 68TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5729 N 68TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

