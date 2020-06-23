All apartments in Glendale
5708 West Vista Avenue
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:39 PM

5708 West Vista Avenue

5708 West Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5708 West Vista Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
Sands Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.5% monthly city tax. NOTE: Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. 
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5708 West Vista Avenue have any available units?
5708 West Vista Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5708 West Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5708 West Vista Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5708 West Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5708 West Vista Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5708 West Vista Avenue offer parking?
No, 5708 West Vista Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5708 West Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5708 West Vista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5708 West Vista Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5708 West Vista Avenue has a pool.
Does 5708 West Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5708 West Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5708 West Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5708 West Vista Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5708 West Vista Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5708 West Vista Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
