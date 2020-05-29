All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5703 West Altadena Avenue

5703 West Altadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5703 West Altadena Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85304

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5703 West Altadena Avenue have any available units?
5703 West Altadena Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5703 West Altadena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5703 West Altadena Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5703 West Altadena Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5703 West Altadena Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5703 West Altadena Avenue offer parking?
No, 5703 West Altadena Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5703 West Altadena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5703 West Altadena Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5703 West Altadena Avenue have a pool?
No, 5703 West Altadena Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5703 West Altadena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5703 West Altadena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5703 West Altadena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5703 West Altadena Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5703 West Altadena Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5703 West Altadena Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
