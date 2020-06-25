All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
5639 West Sunnyslope Lane
5639 West Sunnyslope Lane

5639 West Sunnyslope Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5639 West Sunnyslope Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
carpet
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Glendale, AZ. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,555 sq ft of living space. Features include tile floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with white appliances, carport, fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5639 West Sunnyslope Lane have any available units?
5639 West Sunnyslope Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5639 West Sunnyslope Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5639 West Sunnyslope Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5639 West Sunnyslope Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5639 West Sunnyslope Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5639 West Sunnyslope Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5639 West Sunnyslope Lane offers parking.
Does 5639 West Sunnyslope Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5639 West Sunnyslope Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5639 West Sunnyslope Lane have a pool?
No, 5639 West Sunnyslope Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5639 West Sunnyslope Lane have accessible units?
No, 5639 West Sunnyslope Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5639 West Sunnyslope Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5639 West Sunnyslope Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5639 West Sunnyslope Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5639 West Sunnyslope Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
