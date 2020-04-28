Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5623 W PURDUE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5623 W PURDUE Avenue
Last updated May 22 2019 at 1:58 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5623 W PURDUE Avenue
5623 West Purdue Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5623 West Purdue Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Stunning and remodeled designer home 4 bed 2 bath with all the right touches. new kitchen, bathroom, flooring, paint, and carpet. home is also for sale or lease purchase.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5623 W PURDUE Avenue have any available units?
5623 W PURDUE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5623 W PURDUE Avenue have?
Some of 5623 W PURDUE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5623 W PURDUE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5623 W PURDUE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5623 W PURDUE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5623 W PURDUE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 5623 W PURDUE Avenue offer parking?
No, 5623 W PURDUE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5623 W PURDUE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5623 W PURDUE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5623 W PURDUE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5623 W PURDUE Avenue has a pool.
Does 5623 W PURDUE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5623 W PURDUE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5623 W PURDUE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5623 W PURDUE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Spring Meadow
10030 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Cantamar
16630 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307
Similar Pages
Glendale 1 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Midwestern University-Glendale
Glendale Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College