Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5623 W. Myrtle Ave - 105
Last updated January 3 2020 at 9:37 AM

5623 W. Myrtle Ave - 105

5623 West Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5623 West Myrtle Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
Downtown Glendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
parking
pool
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
Welcome to Myrtle Palms Gorgeous Community with Parking Available (In the back), Laundry Room On Site. We provide Monthly Pest Control Services and have Maintenance Team dispatched from Corporate Office to service your needs. We also have 24/7 Maintenance Line available for Emergencies. -Tile throughout (carpet bedrooms) -Wall Units A/C Cooling -Open Kitchen -Laundry Room On Site -Big Bath Tub and Shower -Parking Available -Laundry Room On Site (1 washer 1 dryer coin operated) Call Today to schedule an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5623 W. Myrtle Ave - 105 have any available units?
5623 W. Myrtle Ave - 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5623 W. Myrtle Ave - 105 have?
Some of 5623 W. Myrtle Ave - 105's amenities include in unit laundry, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5623 W. Myrtle Ave - 105 currently offering any rent specials?
5623 W. Myrtle Ave - 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5623 W. Myrtle Ave - 105 pet-friendly?
No, 5623 W. Myrtle Ave - 105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5623 W. Myrtle Ave - 105 offer parking?
Yes, 5623 W. Myrtle Ave - 105 offers parking.
Does 5623 W. Myrtle Ave - 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5623 W. Myrtle Ave - 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5623 W. Myrtle Ave - 105 have a pool?
Yes, 5623 W. Myrtle Ave - 105 has a pool.
Does 5623 W. Myrtle Ave - 105 have accessible units?
No, 5623 W. Myrtle Ave - 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 5623 W. Myrtle Ave - 105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5623 W. Myrtle Ave - 105 does not have units with dishwashers.

