5623 W. Myrtle Ave - 105

Welcome to Myrtle Palms Gorgeous Community with Parking Available (In the back), Laundry Room On Site. We provide Monthly Pest Control Services and have Maintenance Team dispatched from Corporate Office to service your needs. We also have 24/7 Maintenance Line available for Emergencies. -Tile throughout (carpet bedrooms) -Wall Units A/C Cooling -Open Kitchen -Laundry Room On Site -Big Bath Tub and Shower -Parking Available -Laundry Room On Site (1 washer 1 dryer coin operated) Call Today to schedule an appointment!