5616 W Northview Ave

Great 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home for rent in Caitlin Court in Glendale! Ready for Immediate Move In! Tile flooring throughout home, ceiling fans, and a spacious floor plan. Kitchen features a plethora of cabinets. Bedrooms are all generous in size with ample closet space. Full size bathroom. Neutral color palette, home feels very bright and clean! NO HOA! One small dog under 25 pounds OK for $45 monthly Pet Rent -- no cats. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Non-refundable Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $400 non-refundable Pet Cleaning Fee. $1050 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



