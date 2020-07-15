All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 AM

5616 W Northview Ave

5616 West Northview Avenue · (480) 382-9681
Location

5616 West Northview Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 904 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Great 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home for rent in Caitlin Court in Glendale! Ready for Immediate Move In! Tile flooring throughout home, ceiling fans, and a spacious floor plan. Kitchen features a plethora of cabinets. Bedrooms are all generous in size with ample closet space. Full size bathroom. Neutral color palette, home feels very bright and clean! NO HOA! One small dog under 25 pounds OK for $45 monthly Pet Rent -- no cats. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Non-refundable Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $400 non-refundable Pet Cleaning Fee. $1050 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5616 W Northview Ave have any available units?
5616 W Northview Ave has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5616 W Northview Ave have?
Some of 5616 W Northview Ave's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5616 W Northview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5616 W Northview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5616 W Northview Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5616 W Northview Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5616 W Northview Ave offer parking?
No, 5616 W Northview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5616 W Northview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5616 W Northview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5616 W Northview Ave have a pool?
No, 5616 W Northview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5616 W Northview Ave have accessible units?
No, 5616 W Northview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5616 W Northview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5616 W Northview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
