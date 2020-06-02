Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5616 N 62ND Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5616 N 62ND Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5616 N 62ND Drive
5616 North 62nd Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5616 North 62nd Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301
O'Neil Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom 2 bath, tile floor on kitchen, family room and dinning are. Easy take care. Close to shopping area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5616 N 62ND Drive have any available units?
5616 N 62ND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 5616 N 62ND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5616 N 62ND Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5616 N 62ND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5616 N 62ND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 5616 N 62ND Drive offer parking?
No, 5616 N 62ND Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5616 N 62ND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5616 N 62ND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5616 N 62ND Drive have a pool?
No, 5616 N 62ND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5616 N 62ND Drive have accessible units?
No, 5616 N 62ND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5616 N 62ND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5616 N 62ND Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5616 N 62ND Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5616 N 62ND Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Rosewood
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301
Similar Pages
Glendale 1 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Midwestern University-Glendale
Glendale Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College