All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5616 N 62ND Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5616 N 62ND Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5616 N 62ND Drive

5616 North 62nd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5616 North 62nd Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301
O'Neil Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom 2 bath, tile floor on kitchen, family room and dinning are. Easy take care. Close to shopping area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5616 N 62ND Drive have any available units?
5616 N 62ND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5616 N 62ND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5616 N 62ND Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5616 N 62ND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5616 N 62ND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5616 N 62ND Drive offer parking?
No, 5616 N 62ND Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5616 N 62ND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5616 N 62ND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5616 N 62ND Drive have a pool?
No, 5616 N 62ND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5616 N 62ND Drive have accessible units?
No, 5616 N 62ND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5616 N 62ND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5616 N 62ND Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5616 N 62ND Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5616 N 62ND Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Rosewood
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College