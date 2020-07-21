Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:34 AM
5608 North 78th Avenue
5608 North 78th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5608 North 78th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great 4 bedroom house with nice yard. Newly renovated and ready for your family!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5608 North 78th Avenue have any available units?
5608 North 78th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5608 North 78th Avenue have?
Some of 5608 North 78th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 5608 North 78th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5608 North 78th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5608 North 78th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5608 North 78th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5608 North 78th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5608 North 78th Avenue offers parking.
Does 5608 North 78th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5608 North 78th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5608 North 78th Avenue have a pool?
No, 5608 North 78th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5608 North 78th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5608 North 78th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5608 North 78th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5608 North 78th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
