All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5549 W Michelle Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Glendale, AZ
5549 W Michelle Dr
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM
1 of 14
5549 W Michelle Dr
5549 West Michelle Drive
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5549 West Michelle Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
5549 W Michelle Dr Available 02/01/20 Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Nice 3BR 2BA home near Mid Western University
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5475191)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5549 W Michelle Dr have any available units?
5549 W Michelle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 5549 W Michelle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5549 W Michelle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5549 W Michelle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5549 W Michelle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5549 W Michelle Dr offer parking?
No, 5549 W Michelle Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5549 W Michelle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5549 W Michelle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5549 W Michelle Dr have a pool?
No, 5549 W Michelle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5549 W Michelle Dr have accessible units?
No, 5549 W Michelle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5549 W Michelle Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5549 W Michelle Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5549 W Michelle Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5549 W Michelle Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
