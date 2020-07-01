Rent Calculator
All apartments in Glendale
5521 N 63rd Dr.
5521 N 63rd Dr.
5521 North 63rd Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5521 North 63rd Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301
O'Neil Ranch
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5521 N 63rd Dr. have any available units?
5521 N 63rd Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 5521 N 63rd Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5521 N 63rd Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5521 N 63rd Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5521 N 63rd Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5521 N 63rd Dr. offer parking?
No, 5521 N 63rd Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5521 N 63rd Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5521 N 63rd Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5521 N 63rd Dr. have a pool?
No, 5521 N 63rd Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5521 N 63rd Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5521 N 63rd Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5521 N 63rd Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5521 N 63rd Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5521 N 63rd Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5521 N 63rd Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
