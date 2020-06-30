Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5509 W SUNNYSIDE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5509 W SUNNYSIDE Drive
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:18 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5509 W SUNNYSIDE Drive
5509 West Sunnyside Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5509 West Sunnyside Drive, Glendale, AZ 85304
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Nice home. Larger lot. Centrally located, easy access to all your every day needs. No Section 8. Sorry no pets. PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5509 W SUNNYSIDE Drive have any available units?
5509 W SUNNYSIDE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5509 W SUNNYSIDE Drive have?
Some of 5509 W SUNNYSIDE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5509 W SUNNYSIDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5509 W SUNNYSIDE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5509 W SUNNYSIDE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5509 W SUNNYSIDE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 5509 W SUNNYSIDE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5509 W SUNNYSIDE Drive offers parking.
Does 5509 W SUNNYSIDE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5509 W SUNNYSIDE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5509 W SUNNYSIDE Drive have a pool?
No, 5509 W SUNNYSIDE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5509 W SUNNYSIDE Drive have accessible units?
No, 5509 W SUNNYSIDE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5509 W SUNNYSIDE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5509 W SUNNYSIDE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Cantamar
16630 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Similar Pages
Glendale 1 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Midwestern University-Glendale
Glendale Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College