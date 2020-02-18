Rent Calculator
5456 N 80TH Lane
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5456 N 80TH Lane
5456 North 80th Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
5456 North 80th Lane, Glendale, AZ 85303
Amenities
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Inside you'll discover comfortable interior space for all your life style needs, along with an extended Arizona room, and three spacious bedrooms!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5456 N 80TH Lane have any available units?
5456 N 80TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 5456 N 80TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5456 N 80TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5456 N 80TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5456 N 80TH Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 5456 N 80TH Lane offer parking?
No, 5456 N 80TH Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5456 N 80TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5456 N 80TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5456 N 80TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5456 N 80TH Lane has a pool.
Does 5456 N 80TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 5456 N 80TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5456 N 80TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5456 N 80TH Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5456 N 80TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5456 N 80TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
