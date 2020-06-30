All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:07 PM

5442 West Cochise Drive

5442 West Cochise Drive · No Longer Available
Glendale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

5442 West Cochise Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous single level glendale 3/2 house with vaulted ceilings, custom tile flooring, updated paint, spacious kitchen with sitting nook, expansive kitchen to living room transition with cozy fireplace, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, private pool, over sized back yard, rv gate, 2 car garage, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com/ for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5442 West Cochise Drive have any available units?
5442 West Cochise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5442 West Cochise Drive have?
Some of 5442 West Cochise Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5442 West Cochise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5442 West Cochise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5442 West Cochise Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5442 West Cochise Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5442 West Cochise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5442 West Cochise Drive offers parking.
Does 5442 West Cochise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5442 West Cochise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5442 West Cochise Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5442 West Cochise Drive has a pool.
Does 5442 West Cochise Drive have accessible units?
No, 5442 West Cochise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5442 West Cochise Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5442 West Cochise Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

