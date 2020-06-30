All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5426 W EUGIE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5426 W EUGIE Avenue
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

5426 W EUGIE Avenue

5426 West Eugie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5426 West Eugie Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85304
Thunderbird Palms-Hickory Shadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
A Charming, bright 2 bedroom home in Glendale. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Walking distance to Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and ASU West campus. Living Room features a fireplace, very spacious bedrooms. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5426 W EUGIE Avenue have any available units?
5426 W EUGIE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5426 W EUGIE Avenue have?
Some of 5426 W EUGIE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5426 W EUGIE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5426 W EUGIE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5426 W EUGIE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5426 W EUGIE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5426 W EUGIE Avenue offer parking?
No, 5426 W EUGIE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5426 W EUGIE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5426 W EUGIE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5426 W EUGIE Avenue have a pool?
No, 5426 W EUGIE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5426 W EUGIE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5426 W EUGIE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5426 W EUGIE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5426 W EUGIE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Arrowhead Ranch by Baron
20250 North 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGlendale Apartments with Parking
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College