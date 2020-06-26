Rent Calculator
Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:52 PM
1 of 21
5420 W MURIEL Drive
5420 West Muriel Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5420 West Muriel Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
West Glen
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS GLENDALE HOME* 3976 SQ FT* 5 BEDROOMS* 3 BATHROOMS* 3 CAR GARAGE* SPACIOUS BONUS ROOM UPSTAIRS* FRESHLY NEUTRAL PAINTED EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR* DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM W/ FULL BATHROOM* GRANITE SLAB KITCHEN COUNTERTOPS* TRAVERTINE FLOORING DOWNSTAIRS* MOSAIC TILE DESIGN IN ENTRY* HARDWOOD FLOORING UPSTAIRS & STAIRCASE* REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED* 3 AC UNITS* FULL LENGTH BACK PATIO* CLOSE TO SCHOOLS* GREAT SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS* GOLF* THE 101* ARROWHEAD MALL & HOSPITAL* AND MUCH MORE* FANTASTIC HOME!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5420 W MURIEL Drive have any available units?
5420 W MURIEL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5420 W MURIEL Drive have?
Some of 5420 W MURIEL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5420 W MURIEL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5420 W MURIEL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 W MURIEL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5420 W MURIEL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 5420 W MURIEL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5420 W MURIEL Drive offers parking.
Does 5420 W MURIEL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5420 W MURIEL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 W MURIEL Drive have a pool?
No, 5420 W MURIEL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5420 W MURIEL Drive have accessible units?
No, 5420 W MURIEL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 W MURIEL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5420 W MURIEL Drive has units with dishwashers.
