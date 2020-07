Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice open and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage on corner lot. Nice tile flooring, tiled counters and stainless steel appliances. Great location, close to just about everything. Large lot with mature landscaping. Pets ok with owner approval under 35lbs. No Section 8. *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS