5394 W Kaler Cir

Recently updated 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home with a 3-car garage in Manistee Ranch. The home features high ceilings, beautiful open floor plan with new tile flooring & carpet in just the bedrooms & formal living area. Large open Kitchen with stylish quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and tons of cabinets. Open concept kitchen/family room. One full bed and bath on the 1st floor. Upstairs your will find a loft, large spacious master suite with attached private bath, dual sinks, separate tub/shower, and his/hers walk-in closet! Three additional upstairs bedrooms share the guest bath. Backyard Oasis is a must see, with the covered rear patio, lush grass and diving pool. RV gate w/extended driveway. Pool & landscape services included with rent. Max 2 spayed or neutered dogs with $300 / per pet deposit. Sorry No Section 8



$50 non-refundable application fee for up to 2 adults 18. Base rent doesn\'t include monthly administrative fee of 5% which includes taxes.



