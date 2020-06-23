All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5394 W Kaler Cir

5394 West Kaler Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5394 West Kaler Circle, Glendale, AZ 85301
Manistee Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4e9fd890f5 ----
Recently updated 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home with a 3-car garage in Manistee Ranch. The home features high ceilings, beautiful open floor plan with new tile flooring & carpet in just the bedrooms & formal living area. Large open Kitchen with stylish quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and tons of cabinets. Open concept kitchen/family room. One full bed and bath on the 1st floor. Upstairs your will find a loft, large spacious master suite with attached private bath, dual sinks, separate tub/shower, and his/hers walk-in closet! Three additional upstairs bedrooms share the guest bath. Backyard Oasis is a must see, with the covered rear patio, lush grass and diving pool. RV gate w/extended driveway. Pool & landscape services included with rent. Max 2 spayed or neutered dogs with $300 / per pet deposit. Sorry No Section 8

$50 non-refundable application fee for up to 2 adults 18. Base rent doesn\'t include monthly administrative fee of 5% which includes taxes.

Disposal
Pets Allowed
Pool
Range/Stove
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5394 W Kaler Cir have any available units?
5394 W Kaler Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5394 W Kaler Cir have?
Some of 5394 W Kaler Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5394 W Kaler Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5394 W Kaler Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5394 W Kaler Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 5394 W Kaler Cir is pet friendly.
Does 5394 W Kaler Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5394 W Kaler Cir offers parking.
Does 5394 W Kaler Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5394 W Kaler Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5394 W Kaler Cir have a pool?
Yes, 5394 W Kaler Cir has a pool.
Does 5394 W Kaler Cir have accessible units?
No, 5394 W Kaler Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5394 W Kaler Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 5394 W Kaler Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
