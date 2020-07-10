5351 W Mauna Loa Ln

Beautiful home for rent, corner lot. pool, new carpet, new paint, newer AC, eat in kitchen, 3 bedrooms , two year lease required. rent is $1300 a month, plus $75 for pool service. email me for application and fee info.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
