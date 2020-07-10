All apartments in Glendale
5351 W Mauna Loa Ln

5351 West Mauna Loa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5351 West Mauna Loa Lane, Glendale, AZ 85306

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Beautiful home for rent, corner lot. pool, new carpet, new paint, newer AC, eat in kitchen, 3 bedrooms , two year lease required. rent is $1300 a month, plus $75 for pool service. email me for application and fee info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5351 W Mauna Loa Ln have any available units?
5351 W Mauna Loa Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5351 W Mauna Loa Ln have?
Some of 5351 W Mauna Loa Ln's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5351 W Mauna Loa Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5351 W Mauna Loa Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5351 W Mauna Loa Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5351 W Mauna Loa Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5351 W Mauna Loa Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5351 W Mauna Loa Ln offers parking.
Does 5351 W Mauna Loa Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5351 W Mauna Loa Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5351 W Mauna Loa Ln have a pool?
Yes, 5351 W Mauna Loa Ln has a pool.
Does 5351 W Mauna Loa Ln have accessible units?
No, 5351 W Mauna Loa Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5351 W Mauna Loa Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5351 W Mauna Loa Ln has units with dishwashers.

