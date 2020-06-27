5347 W BLOOMFIELD Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

STUNNING Glendale 3 bedroom + DEN * Den features built-in cabinets & wet-bar/sink * Built-in cabinets/entertainment center in OPEN family room * BIG living room/dining room combo with fireplace * GOURMET Kitchen features Island, granite counters, pantry, Custom vent hood, bay window * Master suite features separate walk-in shower, jetted tub, dual sinks & walk-in closet, door to covered patio * BIG secondary bedrooms * FULL hall bath * HUGE covered patio overlooking yard with sprinklers and mature fruit trees * 2 car garage * Don't miss this great listing it won't last long! * Marshall Ranch Elementary school in neighborhood * Pets upon approval * Landscape maintenance is included * ALL INFORMATION DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED