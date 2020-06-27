All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 14 2019 at 7:31 AM

5347 W BLOOMFIELD Road

5347 West Bloomfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

5347 West Bloomfield Road, Glendale, AZ 85304
Marshall Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
STUNNING Glendale 3 bedroom + DEN * Den features built-in cabinets & wet-bar/sink * Built-in cabinets/entertainment center in OPEN family room * BIG living room/dining room combo with fireplace * GOURMET Kitchen features Island, granite counters, pantry, Custom vent hood, bay window * Master suite features separate walk-in shower, jetted tub, dual sinks & walk-in closet, door to covered patio * BIG secondary bedrooms * FULL hall bath * HUGE covered patio overlooking yard with sprinklers and mature fruit trees * 2 car garage * Don't miss this great listing it won't last long! * Marshall Ranch Elementary school in neighborhood * Pets upon approval * Landscape maintenance is included * ALL INFORMATION DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5347 W BLOOMFIELD Road have any available units?
5347 W BLOOMFIELD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5347 W BLOOMFIELD Road have?
Some of 5347 W BLOOMFIELD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5347 W BLOOMFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
5347 W BLOOMFIELD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5347 W BLOOMFIELD Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5347 W BLOOMFIELD Road is pet friendly.
Does 5347 W BLOOMFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 5347 W BLOOMFIELD Road offers parking.
Does 5347 W BLOOMFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5347 W BLOOMFIELD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5347 W BLOOMFIELD Road have a pool?
No, 5347 W BLOOMFIELD Road does not have a pool.
Does 5347 W BLOOMFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 5347 W BLOOMFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5347 W BLOOMFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5347 W BLOOMFIELD Road has units with dishwashers.
