Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5326 W. Purdue Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5326 W. Purdue Ave.
5326 West Purdue Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5326 West Purdue Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***NO HOA*** - FOR AN ADDITIONAL $30/MONTH THE OWNER WILL PROVIDE A TWICE A YEAR YARD CLEANUP. WASHER/DRYER HOOK UP ONLY. PET UPON OWNER APPROVAL
(RLNE4757702)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5326 W. Purdue Ave. have any available units?
5326 W. Purdue Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 5326 W. Purdue Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5326 W. Purdue Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5326 W. Purdue Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5326 W. Purdue Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5326 W. Purdue Ave. offer parking?
No, 5326 W. Purdue Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5326 W. Purdue Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5326 W. Purdue Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5326 W. Purdue Ave. have a pool?
No, 5326 W. Purdue Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5326 W. Purdue Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5326 W. Purdue Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5326 W. Purdue Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5326 W. Purdue Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5326 W. Purdue Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5326 W. Purdue Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
