5318 W Tonto Road
Last updated May 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

5318 W Tonto Road

5318 West Tonto Road · No Longer Available
Location

5318 West Tonto Road, Glendale, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Clean! Recently remodeled. RV gate. No HOA. 4th bedroom set up as office. All tile and wood floors. 21/2 car garage with epoxy floors. Easy access to Loop 101.NO CATS. Landlord/owner to run credit checks. Includes weekly pool maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5318 W Tonto Road have any available units?
5318 W Tonto Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5318 W Tonto Road have?
Some of 5318 W Tonto Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5318 W Tonto Road currently offering any rent specials?
5318 W Tonto Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5318 W Tonto Road pet-friendly?
No, 5318 W Tonto Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5318 W Tonto Road offer parking?
Yes, 5318 W Tonto Road offers parking.
Does 5318 W Tonto Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5318 W Tonto Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5318 W Tonto Road have a pool?
Yes, 5318 W Tonto Road has a pool.
Does 5318 W Tonto Road have accessible units?
No, 5318 W Tonto Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5318 W Tonto Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5318 W Tonto Road has units with dishwashers.
