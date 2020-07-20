5318 W Tonto Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Clean! Recently remodeled. RV gate. No HOA. 4th bedroom set up as office. All tile and wood floors. 21/2 car garage with epoxy floors. Easy access to Loop 101.NO CATS. Landlord/owner to run credit checks. Includes weekly pool maintenance.