Clean! Recently remodeled. RV gate. No HOA. 4th bedroom set up as office. All tile and wood floors. 21/2 car garage with epoxy floors. Easy access to Loop 101.NO CATS. Landlord/owner to run credit checks. Includes weekly pool maintenance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5318 W Tonto Road have any available units?
5318 W Tonto Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5318 W Tonto Road have?
Some of 5318 W Tonto Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5318 W Tonto Road currently offering any rent specials?
5318 W Tonto Road is not currently offering any rent specials.