Glendale, AZ
5312 West Hearn Road
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:44 PM

5312 West Hearn Road

5312 West Hearn Road · No Longer Available
Location

5312 West Hearn Road, Glendale, AZ 85306

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse in Glendale off of 51st. Ave. & Thunderbird. Newer interior paint, tile in all the right areas, and plush carpet upstairs. Close to ASU West, Thunderbird Hospital, Thunderbird School of International Management, Kachina Elementary School and huge park next to Kachina Elementary School and more! Close to community pool and mail box. Corner unit with private fenced patio and storage room. RV parking available.
This one won't last long at this price!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,368.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

