5239 W TONOPAH Drive
Last updated April 11 2020 at 5:07 AM

5239 W TONOPAH Drive

5239 West Tonopah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5239 West Tonopah Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT WATERFRONT PROPERTY WITH BOAT DOCK IN ARROWHEAD LAKES. NICE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND BULT IN FRIDGE. NICE NUETRAL COLORS THRU OUT, TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES, NEWER CARPET. GREAT LAKE VIEWS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

