5239 W TONOPAH Drive

5239 West Tonopah Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308 Arrowhead Ranch
Amenities
Unit Amenities
GREAT WATERFRONT PROPERTY WITH BOAT DOCK IN ARROWHEAD LAKES. NICE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND BULT IN FRIDGE. NICE NUETRAL COLORS THRU OUT, TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES, NEWER CARPET. GREAT LAKE VIEWS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
