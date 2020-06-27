All apartments in Glendale
Last updated November 5 2019 at 4:31 AM

5237 North 59th Drive

5237 North 59th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5237 North 59th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301
O'Neil Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1/2 off first two months rent!

Come check out this 2 bedroom and 1 bath single story home! All tile flooring throughout, white interior giving the home a clean and bright feel , and a layout that let's you do the most with the space! Located in close distance to shopping. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5237 North 59th Drive have any available units?
5237 North 59th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5237 North 59th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5237 North 59th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5237 North 59th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5237 North 59th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5237 North 59th Drive offer parking?
No, 5237 North 59th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5237 North 59th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5237 North 59th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5237 North 59th Drive have a pool?
No, 5237 North 59th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5237 North 59th Drive have accessible units?
No, 5237 North 59th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5237 North 59th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5237 North 59th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5237 North 59th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5237 North 59th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
