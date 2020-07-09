5233 West Myrtle Avenue Unit: 208

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities

$599 total move in if move in is on or before 09/15/2018! 2 Bed apartment at 51st Avenue and Glendale! Home is a upstairs unit. The apartment has 2 bedrooms, two baths, living room and kitchen. Kitchen has stove and refrigerator. Apartment is fresh, clean, and has tile floor throughout. Apartment has private washer/dryer and private storage unit. Ready for immediate move in! Rent includes landscaping. Tenant pays 1/18th share of water/sewer/trash. Tenant pays own electric. No pets.



$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $599 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.