5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 207

Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning ceiling fan internet access range refrigerator

Available for move in on 1/5/2020! 2 Bed apartment at 51st Avenue and Glendale! Home is a 2nd story unit with a neighbor on only one side. The apartment has 2 bedrooms, two baths, living room and kitchen. Kitchen has stove and refrigerator. Apartment is fresh, clean, and has Pergo floor throughout. Apartment has private washer/dryer and private storage unit. Rent includes landscaping. Tenant pays 1/18th share of water/sewer/trash. Tenant pays own electric. No pets. No Section 8.



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $899 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.