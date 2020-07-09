All apartments in Glendale
Last updated November 4 2019 at 8:55 AM

5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 207

5233 W Myrtle Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5233 W Myrtle Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301
Downtown Glendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Available for move in on 1/5/2020! 2 Bed apartment at 51st Avenue and Glendale! Home is a 2nd story unit with a neighbor on only one side. The apartment has 2 bedrooms, two baths, living room and kitchen. Kitchen has stove and refrigerator. Apartment is fresh, clean, and has Pergo floor throughout. Apartment has private washer/dryer and private storage unit. Rent includes landscaping. Tenant pays 1/18th share of water/sewer/trash. Tenant pays own electric. No pets. No Section 8.

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $160 refundable cleaning deposit. $899 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 207 have any available units?
5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 207 have?
Some of 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 207's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 207 currently offering any rent specials?
5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 207 pet-friendly?
No, 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 207 offer parking?
No, 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 207 does not offer parking.
Does 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 207 have a pool?
No, 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 207 does not have a pool.
Does 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 207 have accessible units?
No, 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 207 does not have units with dishwashers.

