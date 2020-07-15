All apartments in Glendale
Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:43 AM

5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 103

5233 West Myrtle Avenue · (480) 382-9681
Location

5233 West Myrtle Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
Downtown Glendale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$899

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Two bedroom apartment at 51st Avenue and Glendale! Ready for Move In 09/25/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. Home is a bottom floor unit. The apartment has 2 bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room and a kitchen. Kitchen has stove and refrigerator. Apartment is fresh, clean, and has tile floor throughout. Apartment has private storage unit. Rent includes landscaping. Tenant pays 1/18th share of water/sewer/trash. Tenant pays own electric. No Pets. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. $125 non-refundable Administrative Fee due at move in. $200 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $899 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 103 have any available units?
5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 103 has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 103 have?
Some of 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 103's amenities include air conditioning, ceiling fan, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 103 currently offering any rent specials?
5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 103 pet-friendly?
No, 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 103 offer parking?
No, 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 103 does not offer parking.
Does 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 103 have a pool?
No, 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 103 does not have a pool.
Does 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 103 have accessible units?
No, 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 103 does not have units with dishwashers.

