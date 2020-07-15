5233 W Myrtle Ave Apt 103.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Two bedroom apartment at 51st Avenue and Glendale! Ready for Move In 09/25/2020; Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. Home is a bottom floor unit. The apartment has 2 bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room and a kitchen. Kitchen has stove and refrigerator. Apartment is fresh, clean, and has tile floor throughout. Apartment has private storage unit. Rent includes landscaping. Tenant pays 1/18th share of water/sewer/trash. Tenant pays own electric. No Pets. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. $125 non-refundable Administrative Fee due at move in. $200 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $899 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



