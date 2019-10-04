All apartments in Glendale
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:45 AM

5229 W Barbara Avenue

5229 West Barbara Avenue
Location

5229 West Barbara Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Home in a Great Location
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,376 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated wit

(RLNE4974370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5229 W Barbara Avenue have any available units?
5229 W Barbara Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5229 W Barbara Avenue have?
Some of 5229 W Barbara Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5229 W Barbara Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5229 W Barbara Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5229 W Barbara Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5229 W Barbara Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5229 W Barbara Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5229 W Barbara Avenue offers parking.
Does 5229 W Barbara Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5229 W Barbara Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5229 W Barbara Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5229 W Barbara Avenue has a pool.
Does 5229 W Barbara Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5229 W Barbara Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5229 W Barbara Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5229 W Barbara Avenue has units with dishwashers.
