Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5226 West Brown Street

5226 West Brown Street · No Longer Available
Location

5226 West Brown Street, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,656 sf home is located in Glendale, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5226 West Brown Street have any available units?
5226 West Brown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5226 West Brown Street have?
Some of 5226 West Brown Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5226 West Brown Street currently offering any rent specials?
5226 West Brown Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5226 West Brown Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5226 West Brown Street is pet friendly.
Does 5226 West Brown Street offer parking?
Yes, 5226 West Brown Street does offer parking.
Does 5226 West Brown Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5226 West Brown Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5226 West Brown Street have a pool?
Yes, 5226 West Brown Street has a pool.
Does 5226 West Brown Street have accessible units?
No, 5226 West Brown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5226 West Brown Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5226 West Brown Street does not have units with dishwashers.
