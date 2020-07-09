All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:40 AM

5221 W Altadena Ave

5221 West Altadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5221 West Altadena Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85304

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET! This 1,550 square foot house sits on a 7,845 square foot lot and is move in ready!Nearby schools include Desert Palms Elementary School, Arroyo School and Sweetwater School. The closest grocery stores are Sprouts Farmers Market, Fry's Food and Albertson's. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Ronnie's Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Jimbo's Bar & Grill, McDonald's and Hungry Howie's Pizza. 5221 W Altadena Ave is near Cholla Park, Sunset Palms Park and Sunnyside Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. EZ Deal, see it today!

Show: Lockbox

$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.

APPLY TODAY!!!

To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face
and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can send the code to and the date of your desired visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5221 W Altadena Ave have any available units?
5221 W Altadena Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5221 W Altadena Ave have?
Some of 5221 W Altadena Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5221 W Altadena Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5221 W Altadena Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5221 W Altadena Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5221 W Altadena Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5221 W Altadena Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5221 W Altadena Ave offers parking.
Does 5221 W Altadena Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5221 W Altadena Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5221 W Altadena Ave have a pool?
No, 5221 W Altadena Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5221 W Altadena Ave have accessible units?
No, 5221 W Altadena Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5221 W Altadena Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5221 W Altadena Ave has units with dishwashers.
