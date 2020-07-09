Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage

FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET! This 1,550 square foot house sits on a 7,845 square foot lot and is move in ready!Nearby schools include Desert Palms Elementary School, Arroyo School and Sweetwater School. The closest grocery stores are Sprouts Farmers Market, Fry's Food and Albertson's. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Ronnie's Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Jimbo's Bar & Grill, McDonald's and Hungry Howie's Pizza. 5221 W Altadena Ave is near Cholla Park, Sunset Palms Park and Sunnyside Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. EZ Deal, see it today!



Show: Lockbox



$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.



APPLY TODAY!!!



To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face

and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can send the code to and the date of your desired visit.