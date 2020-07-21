All apartments in Glendale
5209 West Poinsettia Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:45 PM

5209 West Poinsettia Drive

5209 West Poinsettia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5209 West Poinsettia Drive, Glendale, AZ 85304

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax. NOTE: Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5209 West Poinsettia Drive have any available units?
5209 West Poinsettia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5209 West Poinsettia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5209 West Poinsettia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5209 West Poinsettia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5209 West Poinsettia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5209 West Poinsettia Drive offer parking?
No, 5209 West Poinsettia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5209 West Poinsettia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5209 West Poinsettia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5209 West Poinsettia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5209 West Poinsettia Drive has a pool.
Does 5209 West Poinsettia Drive have accessible units?
No, 5209 West Poinsettia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5209 West Poinsettia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5209 West Poinsettia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5209 West Poinsettia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5209 West Poinsettia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
