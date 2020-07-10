All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5205 West Aster Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5205 West Aster Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5205 West Aster Drive

5205 West Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5205 West Aster Drive, Glendale, AZ 85304
Thunderbird Palms-Hickory Shadows

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5205 West Aster Drive have any available units?
5205 West Aster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5205 West Aster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5205 West Aster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5205 West Aster Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5205 West Aster Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5205 West Aster Drive offer parking?
No, 5205 West Aster Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5205 West Aster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5205 West Aster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5205 West Aster Drive have a pool?
No, 5205 West Aster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5205 West Aster Drive have accessible units?
No, 5205 West Aster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5205 West Aster Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5205 West Aster Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5205 West Aster Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5205 West Aster Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College