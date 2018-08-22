All apartments in Glendale
5201 West Cheryl Drive
Last updated April 20 2019 at 3:57 PM

5201 West Cheryl Drive

5201 West Cheryl Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5201 West Cheryl Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Glendale, AZ. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,822 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with white appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 West Cheryl Drive have any available units?
5201 West Cheryl Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5201 West Cheryl Drive have?
Some of 5201 West Cheryl Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 West Cheryl Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5201 West Cheryl Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 West Cheryl Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5201 West Cheryl Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5201 West Cheryl Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5201 West Cheryl Drive offers parking.
Does 5201 West Cheryl Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 West Cheryl Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 West Cheryl Drive have a pool?
No, 5201 West Cheryl Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5201 West Cheryl Drive have accessible units?
No, 5201 West Cheryl Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 West Cheryl Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5201 West Cheryl Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
