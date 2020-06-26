All apartments in Glendale
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

5189 W CAMPO BELLO Drive

5189 West Campo Bello Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5189 West Campo Bello Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
West Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Location..Location..Location..Close to Midwestern University and all other amenities. No carpet to maintain in entire property. Tiles throughout. Granite counter tops in kitchen, NEW stove Top, stainless steel kitchen appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5189 W CAMPO BELLO Drive have any available units?
5189 W CAMPO BELLO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5189 W CAMPO BELLO Drive have?
Some of 5189 W CAMPO BELLO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5189 W CAMPO BELLO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5189 W CAMPO BELLO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5189 W CAMPO BELLO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5189 W CAMPO BELLO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5189 W CAMPO BELLO Drive offer parking?
No, 5189 W CAMPO BELLO Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5189 W CAMPO BELLO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5189 W CAMPO BELLO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5189 W CAMPO BELLO Drive have a pool?
No, 5189 W CAMPO BELLO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5189 W CAMPO BELLO Drive have accessible units?
No, 5189 W CAMPO BELLO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5189 W CAMPO BELLO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5189 W CAMPO BELLO Drive has units with dishwashers.

