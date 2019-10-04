Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home located close to freeways, dining, entertainment and more! Spacious living and kitchen areas and adorable backyard complete with lush landscaping. Community pool on site as well. This one will go fast.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5165 W LAUREL Avenue have any available units?
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
What amenities does 5165 W LAUREL Avenue have?
Some of 5165 W LAUREL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5165 W LAUREL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
