5165 W LAUREL Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home located close to freeways, dining, entertainment and more! Spacious living and kitchen areas and adorable backyard complete with lush landscaping. Community pool on site as well. This one will go fast.