Last updated July 22 2019 at 2:44 AM

5165 W LAUREL Avenue

5165 West Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5165 West Laurel Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85304

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home located close to freeways, dining, entertainment and more! Spacious living and kitchen areas and adorable backyard complete with lush landscaping. Community pool on site as well. This one will go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5165 W LAUREL Avenue have any available units?
5165 W LAUREL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5165 W LAUREL Avenue have?
Some of 5165 W LAUREL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5165 W LAUREL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5165 W LAUREL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5165 W LAUREL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5165 W LAUREL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5165 W LAUREL Avenue offer parking?
No, 5165 W LAUREL Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5165 W LAUREL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5165 W LAUREL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5165 W LAUREL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5165 W LAUREL Avenue has a pool.
Does 5165 W LAUREL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5165 W LAUREL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5165 W LAUREL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5165 W LAUREL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
