All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5149 W TONTO Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5149 W TONTO Road
Last updated December 25 2019 at 2:30 PM

5149 W TONTO Road

5149 West Tonto Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5149 West Tonto Road, Glendale, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean Updated. Easy access to loop 101 and I17. Short term rental available only. price includes electric and water and landscape maintenance. 3 car garage and RV Gate with slab for toys. will be available Dec. 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5149 W TONTO Road have any available units?
5149 W TONTO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5149 W TONTO Road have?
Some of 5149 W TONTO Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5149 W TONTO Road currently offering any rent specials?
5149 W TONTO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5149 W TONTO Road pet-friendly?
No, 5149 W TONTO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5149 W TONTO Road offer parking?
Yes, 5149 W TONTO Road offers parking.
Does 5149 W TONTO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5149 W TONTO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5149 W TONTO Road have a pool?
No, 5149 W TONTO Road does not have a pool.
Does 5149 W TONTO Road have accessible units?
No, 5149 W TONTO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5149 W TONTO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5149 W TONTO Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College