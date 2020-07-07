All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5133 West Purdue Avenue

5133 West Purdue Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5133 West Purdue Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,513 sf home is located in Glendale, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5133 West Purdue Avenue have any available units?
5133 West Purdue Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5133 West Purdue Avenue have?
Some of 5133 West Purdue Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5133 West Purdue Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5133 West Purdue Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5133 West Purdue Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5133 West Purdue Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5133 West Purdue Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5133 West Purdue Avenue offers parking.
Does 5133 West Purdue Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5133 West Purdue Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5133 West Purdue Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5133 West Purdue Avenue has a pool.
Does 5133 West Purdue Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5133 West Purdue Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5133 West Purdue Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5133 West Purdue Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

