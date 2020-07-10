All apartments in Glendale
5128 West Cortez Street

5128 West Cortez Street · No Longer Available
Location

5128 West Cortez Street, Glendale, AZ 85304

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,127 sf home is located in Glendale, AZ. This home features tiled floors throughout, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5128 West Cortez Street have any available units?
5128 West Cortez Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5128 West Cortez Street have?
Some of 5128 West Cortez Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5128 West Cortez Street currently offering any rent specials?
5128 West Cortez Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5128 West Cortez Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5128 West Cortez Street is pet friendly.
Does 5128 West Cortez Street offer parking?
Yes, 5128 West Cortez Street offers parking.
Does 5128 West Cortez Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5128 West Cortez Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5128 West Cortez Street have a pool?
No, 5128 West Cortez Street does not have a pool.
Does 5128 West Cortez Street have accessible units?
No, 5128 West Cortez Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5128 West Cortez Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5128 West Cortez Street does not have units with dishwashers.

