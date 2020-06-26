All apartments in Glendale
5126 W MERCER Lane

5126 West Mercer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5126 West Mercer Lane, Glendale, AZ 85304

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Great home with spacious floor-plan. Nice kitchen and formal dining. Beautiful brick wood burning fireplace. Spacious laundry room with lots of storage and nice covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5126 W MERCER Lane have any available units?
5126 W MERCER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5126 W MERCER Lane have?
Some of 5126 W MERCER Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5126 W MERCER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5126 W MERCER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5126 W MERCER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5126 W MERCER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5126 W MERCER Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5126 W MERCER Lane offers parking.
Does 5126 W MERCER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5126 W MERCER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5126 W MERCER Lane have a pool?
No, 5126 W MERCER Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5126 W MERCER Lane have accessible units?
No, 5126 W MERCER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5126 W MERCER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5126 W MERCER Lane has units with dishwashers.
