Last updated July 31 2019 at 10:59 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5126 W MERCER Lane
5126 West Mercer Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5126 West Mercer Lane, Glendale, AZ 85304
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great home with spacious floor-plan. Nice kitchen and formal dining. Beautiful brick wood burning fireplace. Spacious laundry room with lots of storage and nice covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5126 W MERCER Lane have any available units?
5126 W MERCER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5126 W MERCER Lane have?
Some of 5126 W MERCER Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5126 W MERCER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5126 W MERCER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5126 W MERCER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5126 W MERCER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 5126 W MERCER Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5126 W MERCER Lane offers parking.
Does 5126 W MERCER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5126 W MERCER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5126 W MERCER Lane have a pool?
No, 5126 W MERCER Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5126 W MERCER Lane have accessible units?
No, 5126 W MERCER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5126 W MERCER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5126 W MERCER Lane has units with dishwashers.
