Glendale, AZ
5119 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane
Last updated May 22 2019 at 9:54 AM

5119 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane

5119 West Port Au Prince Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5119 West Port Au Prince Lane, Glendale, AZ 85306

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This lovely 3 bed/2 bath rental is ready for immediate occupancy. Interior has been freshly painted and cleaned. Landscaping work in process. Home features newer stainless steel appliances. Nice open floorplan. 12 month minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5119 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane have any available units?
5119 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5119 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane have?
Some of 5119 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5119 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5119 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5119 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5119 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5119 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane offer parking?
No, 5119 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5119 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5119 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5119 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane have a pool?
No, 5119 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5119 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane have accessible units?
No, 5119 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5119 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5119 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane has units with dishwashers.
