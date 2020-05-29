All apartments in Glendale
5118 N 85TH AVE
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:25 PM

5118 N 85TH AVE

5118 North 85th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5118 North 85th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85305

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/00b61c708a ---- This spacious single level home consists of 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths over a split floorplan. The living room has carpet throughout and vaulted ceilings. The eat-in kitchen has lots of storage and includes a built-in desk area to help with organization! The master bedroom should give you plenty of room to escape to and is complete with a full master bath! The outdoors boasts great curb appeal and has lots of privacy out back that includes a covered patio running the length of the home and nice mature tree to offer shade! This spacious single level home consists of 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths over a split floorplan. The living room has carpet throughout and vaulted ceilings. The eat-in kitchen has lots of storage and includes a built-in desk area to help with organization! The master bedroom should give you plenty of room to escape to and is complete with a full master bath! The outdoors boasts great curb appeal and has lots of privacy out back that includes a covered patio running the length of the home and nice mature tree to offer shade! 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5118 N 85TH AVE have any available units?
5118 N 85TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5118 N 85TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5118 N 85TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5118 N 85TH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5118 N 85TH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5118 N 85TH AVE offer parking?
No, 5118 N 85TH AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5118 N 85TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5118 N 85TH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5118 N 85TH AVE have a pool?
No, 5118 N 85TH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5118 N 85TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 5118 N 85TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5118 N 85TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5118 N 85TH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5118 N 85TH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5118 N 85TH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
