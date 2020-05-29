5118 N 85TH AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/00b61c708a ---- This spacious single level home consists of 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths over a split floorplan. The living room has carpet throughout and vaulted ceilings. The eat-in kitchen has lots of storage and includes a built-in desk area to help with organization! The master bedroom should give you plenty of room to escape to and is complete with a full master bath! The outdoors boasts great curb appeal and has lots of privacy out back that includes a covered patio running the length of the home and nice mature tree to offer shade! This spacious single level home consists of 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths over a split floorplan. The living room has carpet throughout and vaulted ceilings. The eat-in kitchen has lots of storage and includes a built-in desk area to help with organization! The master bedroom should give you plenty of room to escape to and is complete with a full master bath! The outdoors boasts great curb appeal and has lots of privacy out back that includes a covered patio running the length of the home and nice mature tree to offer shade! 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Stove